Laura Haddock on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and Her Memorable First Day of Filming

With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Laura Haddock. She talks about how Michael Bay treats everyone the same, what surprised her about the finished film, memorable moments from filming (which includes a great story about her first day on set), the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, if she ever thought while making Captain America that she’d be such an important part of the Marvel universe, and a lot more.

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Laura Haddock had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.

Laura Haddock:

If she ever thought while making Captain America that she’d be such an important part of the Marvel universe?

When did James Gunn tell her she’d be in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel?

On how Michael Bay treats everyone the same.

Memorable moments from filming.

Has she ever worked with 4 cameras going at all times?

What surprised her about the finished film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: