Laura Haddock on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and Her Memorable First Day of Filming

With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Laura Haddock. She talks about how Michael Bay treats everyone the same, what surprised her about the finished film, memorable moments from filming (which includes a great story about her first day on set), the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, if she ever thought while making Captain America that she’d be such an important part of the Marvel universe, and a lot more.
As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.
the official synopsis and a few images.
Laura Haddock:
- If she ever thought while making Captain America that she’d be such an important part of the Marvel universe?
- When did James Gunn tell her she’d be in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel?
- On how Michael Bay treats everyone the same.
- Memorable moments from filming.
- Has she ever worked with 4 cameras going at all times?
- What surprised her about the finished film?
Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight:
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.