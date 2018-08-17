Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais on ‘Mile 22’ and Working with a Director Who Rarely Calls Cut

0

-

With director Peter Berg’s Mile 22 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais for an exclusive video interview. If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, Mark Wahlberg stars as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting a valuable intelligence asset (Uwais) through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory. As you would expect from a Berg/Wahlberg collaboration (they previously made Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day), the film is loaded with edge-of-your-seat action and intense situations. It also features some incredible stunt work by Iko Uwais – who is making his American film debut after blowing away audiences in The Raid and The Raid 2. Scripted by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, the film also stars Ronda Rousey, Carlo Alban and John Malkovich.

During the interview, Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais talked about what it was like working with Berg and Wahlberg on set, what it’s like working with a director who rarely calls cut, and Uwais talks about how they put together his action set pieces. Plus, they played our new game “Ice Breakers.” If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to be a guest star on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by some recent links to other Mile 22 coverage.

Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais:

What did they think it would be like working with Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg and how did it turn out?

What is it like working in an environment where the director rarely calls cut and you are in front of multiple cameras?

Iko reveals how they put together his action set pieces.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

Do they collect anything?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What’s the background photo on their phone?

