Laurence Fishburne on His Favorite Action Scene in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

With John Wick: Chapter 2 opening on February 10th, I got to sit down with Laurence Fishburne a few days ago for an exclusive video interview. In the John Wick sequel, Fishburne plays a mysterious character from Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) past named The Bowery King. During the interview Fishburne revealed how excited he was to join the franchise, how he was cast, if the script and his character changed during production, what it was like working with director Chad Stahelski, which of the many fights in the sequel was his favorite, and Richard Linklater’s next movie, Last Flag Flying, which he calls a road trip movie and a dramedy.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good…I’m happy to report the sequel is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and it pretty much never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I can’t wait to see it again.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves will face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.