Laurence Fishburne Says He’s Working on a Secret Project with Marvel

0

-

While the superhero genre is the biggest it’s ever been at the moment, there’s room for pretty much every great actor to find something to do within one of these massive comic book universes if they so desire. But in the case of Laurence Fishburne, being part of just one superhero universe wasn’t enough. The Oscar-nominated performer was cast as Perry White in Man of Steel, subsequently reprising the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as an established part of the DC Extended Universe. But Fishburne is now crossing the streams, as this summer he joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As it turns out, working with Marvel was actually Fisburne’s first choice, and he’s not just working with them on Ant-Man and the Wasp but also on another super secret project that he hopes will “change the world.”

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Fishburne at the press day for Richard Linklater’s upcoming drama Last Flag Flying, and during the course of their conversation Fishburne explained his affection for Marvel dates back to his childhood:

“I have figured out how to get myself into the Marvel Universe… I can only tell you that I, as a comic reader from childhood, I was a Marvel guy primarily because I grew up in New York City in the 60s and 70s when Marvel was really touching on everything that was happening in my world. It was reflected in the books and in the stories they were telling.”

Fishburne revealed that while he wasn’t able to be part of Justice League due to scheduling issues, he actually went to Marvel and pitched them on joining the MCU, which led to his Ant-Man and the Wasp casting:

“I got the offer to do Perry White in Man of Steel, I said yes to that. Obviously Batman v Superman I said yes to that. I was unable to be involved in the Justice League movie, scheduling-wise it just wasn’t going to work out, but I had wanted very much to be part of the Marvel universe at the same time. So I went to them and pitched them a couple of ideas and basically said, ‘Look, if there’s anything I can do that makes sense for me to do in the Marvel universe, I would love to be involved. So they came to me with an offer to be Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

While Fishburne wasn’t allowed to say much about his role in the Ant-Man sequel, he sounds enthused about the project: