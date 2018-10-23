Exclusive: Check Out Laurent Durieux’s Gorgeous ‘Apocalypse Now’ Mondo Poster

0

Artist Laurent Durieux is getting the spotlight from Mondo with a new gallery show, and we at Collider are happy to debut Durieux’s new Apocalypse Now poster that will be on display. Durieux has produced artwork for the films of Francis Ford Coppola in the past, including The Godfather trilogy and The Conversation, but here he takes on the filmmaker’s classic 1979 Vietnam War film.

Coppola has said Durieux “takes poster art to a high level. The images, which are stunningly executed, express ideas and themes of the movies he has chosen in new terms. They communicate much without words, and stand alongside the wonderful tradition of illustrative art.”

Front and center on this new Apocalypse Now print is Martin Sheen’s Captain Benjamin Willard in an iconic shot from the movie, but Durieux puts a spin on this iconic image—the reflection is that of Marlon Brando’s Colonel Kurtz. It’s a really hauntingly gorgeous piece of art, and it’s one of many that will be on display at Mondo Gallery’s “The Art of Laurent Duriex Part Two” starting on November 9th from 7pm to 10pm at the Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas (4115 Guadalupe St). The show will run through Saturday, November 17th.

Durieux had this to say about the upcoming show:

“I’m pretty sure people are expecting me to raise the bar a little higher than for my first 2014 solo exhibition at Mondo. I don’t know if I succeeded in doing that but I did my very best to hopefully meet those expectations. Cherry on top, I also had the immense honor to have been able to work on some of the best properties in popular culture, some of which have only been made available for me, which is not only very humbling but also an amazing sign of confidence in my artistry. I truly can’t wait for everyone to see this 7 months labor of love.”

Mondo Creative Director Mitch Putnam said, “after a number of years, we’re proud to have Laurent Durieux showing at our gallery again. This time, he delivered another incredible collection of movie posters and original drawings. This is not one to miss.” In addition to Apocalypse Now, we also know for certain that Durieux will have a new print for The Shining at the gallery show as well.

Check out the Apocalypse Now print below in all its glory below. If you’re able to make it to the show, there will be a signing on Saturday, November 17th.