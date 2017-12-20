Lawrence Sher Reveals Why He Chose ‘Father Figures’ as his Directorial Debut

0

Lawrence Sher has cut his teeth working as a cinematographer with writer/director Todd Phillips on each of his films (The Hangover trilogy, War Dogs, Due Date); yet Sher’s directorial debut, Father Figures, is a far cry from Phillips cynical and biting style. Instead the film follows more the Judd-Apatow route – raunchy, crude humor on the surface hiding a sweet saccharine streak underneath. So, yes, on the surface Father Figures is about two twins (Ed Helms & Owen Wilson) testing a group of men who may or may not be their father because their mother slept around a lot; but underneath such a crude set-up lies the heartfelt message that the family you ‘choose’ runs far deeper than mere blood.

In the following interview with director Lawrence Sher, he reveals why he chose Father Figures as his directorial debut, how the script changed during development and how many incidents in the film are taken directly from his real life. For the full interview, watch above.

