Watch: Lea Thompson, Sam Witwer, Janina Gavankar and Others Play “Random Questions”

Red carpet interviews can often be tricky — there’s always a crowd and things move fast. So when I covered last week’s Saturn Awards here in Los Angeles, I decided to play “Random Questions” with a number of the people I spoke with so we could all take a little break and have some fun.

If you’re not familiar with the game, it features questions like “Which TV show would you like to guest star on?”, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movies, which film scared them as a kid, what they collect, if they own any movie/TV show props, what’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes, and plenty more. If you’re looking for hard-hitting interviews, you’re in the wrong place. But, you might learn something new about your favorite actors and creators.

In the video above, you can see Lindsey Morgan, Sam Witwer, Lindsay Farris, Danay Garcia, Jennifer Tilly, Don Mancini, Diana Gabaldon, Lea Thompson, and Janina Gavankar play the game. Check it out and let me know what you think in the comments below.