‘Lean on Pete’ Trailer Reveals A24’s “Boy and His Horse” Drama from Director Andrew Haigh

0

A24 has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama Lean on Pete. Directed by Weekend and 45 Years filmmaker Andrew Haigh, the film stars Charlie Plummer as a 15-year-old boy who moves to Portland, Oregon with his single father looking for a fresh start. But after taking a job caring for an aging Quarter Horse named Lean on Pete, the boy decides to take the horse, hit the road, and go looking for his birth mother.

With both Weekend and 45 Years, as well as Haigh’s short-lived HBO series Looking, the filmmaker has shown a knack for tugging at your heartstrings while avoiding getting too saccharine or cheesy, and that certainly appears to be the case here. Reviews for Lean on Pete were fairly strong when it made the fall film festival circuit rounds earlier this year, and our own Brian Formo gave it something of a mixed review.

A24’s track record is pristine and Haigh is one of the most interesting filmmakers working today, so I’m all in. Check out the Lean on Pete trailer below. The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Travis Fimmel, and Chloë Sevigny and opens in theaters on March 30th.