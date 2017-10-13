Exclusive ‘Leatherface’ Clip Teases a Twisted ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Prequel

0

Get ready to head back to cannibal country with one of horror’s most iconic creations. Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel, Leatherface. Directed by Inside and Livide helmers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, Leatherface takes us back to the origins of chainsaw-wielding menace through the story of four escapes inmates on a violent ride.

Jessica Madsen, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, and James Bloor star as the escaped mental hospital patients, who kidnap a young nurse (Vanessa Grasse) and find themselves on the run from a pair of cops played by Finn Jones and Stephen Dorff. The later stars as Sheriff Hal Hartman, a deranged Texas Ranger on a mission of revenge against the young Leatherface. And don’t worry, you’ll get some Sawyer family time too — The Conjuring‘s Lili Taylor also stars as the cannibalistic matriarch, Verna Sawyer.

Leatherface will have its Los Angeles debut at Screamfest tonight. The film is available now exclusively on DIRECTV, and arrives in theaters and On Demand October 20, 2017. Watch the clip below.

And here’s the official synopsis for Leatherface: