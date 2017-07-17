‘Leatherface’: First NSFW Trailer for the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Prequel Is Bathed in Blood

0

Get ready to revisit the Texas Chainsaw Massacre mythology with Leatherface, the new horror film that returns to the origin of the infamous killer. The film’s first trailer teases just what sort of movie fans of the franchise are in for. I say “teases” because this first look is really just a collection of creepy scenes that should be familiar–a mask made of human skin, bloody violence, Sawyer Family dinners, etc.–though with contemporary changes afforded by modern effects work and an all-new cast. The story is secondary to the gore in this trailer, but here’s the gist of it:

Four escaped mental inmates, played by Jessica Madsen, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, and James Bloor, get the bloody party started by kidnapping a young nurse (Vanessa Grasse). They’re pursued by local law enforcement, played by Finn Jones and Stephen Dorff; the latter plays Hal Hartman, a deranged Texas Ranger on a mission of revenge against the killer who will become known as Leatherface. And what would a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie be without the Sawyer Family? Keep an eye out for Lili Taylor, whoo stars as the cannibalistic matriarch, Verna.

Leatherface, directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, is rated R “for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality/nudity.” Leatherface will enjoy an exclusive DirecTV release on September 21th, with a limited theatrical run and full VOD release through Lionsgate on October 20th.

Check out the first trailer below (via BD):

And here’s the film’s official synopsis: