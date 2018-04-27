‘Leave No Trace’ Trailer: Ben Foster Leads ‘Winter’s Bone’ Director’s Long-Awaited Follow-Up

0

Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama Leave No Trace, which marks the long-awaited follow-up feature from Winter’s Bone writer/director Debra Granik. Based on Peter Rock’s novel My Abandonment, the film tells the story of a man named Will (Ben Foster) who lives in the forest outside Portland, Oregon with his 12-year-old daughter. Plagued by PTSD, Will has chosen to live secluded, almost entirely off the land, and it’s the life his daughter lives with him. She’s not wholly alien to modern conveniences, but Tom is unprepared for what happens when the authorities discover their situation and force them to re-enter society.

I caught the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it’s a handsomely made, quiet, and deeply affecting character-driven drama. Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie delivers a breakout performance as the daughter, and Foster is beautifully restrained as a father trying to do the best he can. It’s very much in the vein of Winter’s Bone in that it’s steeped in naturalism, and there’s very little artifice to the whole proceeding. Definitely seek this one out.

Check out the Leave No Trace trailer below, which offers a solid overview of the film’s vibe. And click here to read my full review from Sundance. Leave No Trace opens in theaters on June 29th.