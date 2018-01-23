Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2018

Plenty of great titles are coming to Netflix next month, but that also means the streaming service is clearing out some titles as well. They’ve announced what will be leaving in February, and it includes the standard mix of movies and shows that will cause us to say a fond farewell and good riddance. Films and series leaving Netflix in February include King Arthur (2004), An Idiot Abroad, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Family Guy Season 1-8, and several comedy specials, including from Hannibal Burress and Aziz Ansari.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February, and plan accordingly!
Leaving 2/1/18
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving 2/2/18
A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving 2/3/18
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving 2/5/18
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving 2/10/18
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving 2/11/18
A Little Bit of Heaven