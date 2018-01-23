Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2018

0

Plenty of great titles are coming to Netflix next month, but that also means the streaming service is clearing out some titles as well. They’ve announced what will be leaving in February, and it includes the standard mix of movies and shows that will cause us to say a fond farewell and good riddance. Films and series leaving Netflix in February include King Arthur (2004), An Idiot Abroad, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Family Guy Season 1-8, and several comedy specials, including from Hannibal Burress and Aziz Ansari.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February, and plan accordingly!

Leaving 2/1/18

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving 2/2/18

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving 2/3/18

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving 2/5/18

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving 2/10/18

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving 2/11/18

A Little Bit of Heaven