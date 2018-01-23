Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2018

by      January 23, 2018

0

king-arthur-2004

Plenty of great titles are coming to Netflix next month, but that also means the streaming service is clearing out some titles as well. They’ve announced what will be leaving in February, and it includes the standard mix of movies and shows that will cause us to say a fond farewell and good riddance. Films and series leaving Netflix in February include King Arthur (2004), An Idiot Abroad, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Family Guy Season 1-8, and several comedy specials, including from Hannibal Burress and Aziz Ansari.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February, and plan accordingly!

Leaving 2/1/18

Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X

the-nightmare-before-christmas

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving 2/2/18

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving 2/3/18

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving 2/5/18

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving 2/10/18

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving 2/11/18

A Little Bit of Heaven

Related Content
Previous Article
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2018
Next Article
'Bellevue’: Anna Paquin on the Detective Series' Complicated Character Dynamics
Tags

Latest News