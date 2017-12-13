Facebook Messenger

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2018

by      December 13, 2017

Plenty of great titles are coming to Netflix next month, but that also means the streaming service is clearing out some titles as well. They’ve announced what will be leaving in January, and it includes the standard mix of movies and shows that will cause us to say a fond farewell and good riddance. Films and series leaving Netflix in January include Chicago, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Forrest Gump, Gremlins, Mean Girls, Miss Congeniality, Pulp Fiction, Requiem for a Dream, the first seven Saw movies, The Addams Family, The Mighty Ducks, Futurama Seasons 7-10, and the entire series of Lost.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January and plan accordingly.

