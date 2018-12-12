Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in January

If you count on Netflix to serve as your film library, you have to roll with the punches of losing titles. It happens every month, and January 2018 is losing some big ones. While they might return at a later date, you never know with the licensing agreements, so if there’s something you really love, you should seek it out on DVD or Blu-ray to make sure it’s yours.
Major films leaving the service in January include Blade II, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Face/Off, Friday Night Lights, Interview with the Vampire, Love Actually, Marie Antoinette, all the Sharknado movies, The Godfather trilogy, The Green Mile, The Iron Giant, The Shining, It Follows, Armageddon, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
Check out a full list below of the films leaving Netflix in January.
Leaving 1/1/19
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Leaving 1/4/19
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving 1/13/19
It Follows
Leaving 1/14/19
Armageddon
Leaving 1/18/19
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 1/19/19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring