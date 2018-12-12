Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in January

0

If you count on Netflix to serve as your film library, you have to roll with the punches of losing titles. It happens every month, and January 2018 is losing some big ones. While they might return at a later date, you never know with the licensing agreements, so if there’s something you really love, you should seek it out on DVD or Blu-ray to make sure it’s yours.

Major films leaving the service in January include Blade II, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Face/Off, Friday Night Lights, Interview with the Vampire, Love Actually, Marie Antoinette, all the Sharknado movies, The Godfather trilogy, The Green Mile, The Iron Giant, The Shining, It Follows, Armageddon, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Check out a full list below of the films leaving Netflix in January.

Leaving 1/1/19

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure



Blade



Blade II



Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Catwoman



Face/Off



Finding Neverland



Friday Night Lights



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



I Am Ali



Interview with the Vampire



Into the Wild



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Kung Fu Panda



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



Like Water for Chocolate



Love Actually



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Marie Antoinette



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Million Dollar Baby



Monsters vs. Aliens



Mortal Kombat



Rent



Sharknado



Sharknado 2: The Second One



Sharknado 3



Sharknado 5



Sharknado: The 4th Awakens



The 6th Day



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Green Mile



The Iron Giant



The Princess Diaries



The Queen of the Damned



The Reaping



The Shining

Leaving 1/4/19

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving 1/13/19

It Follows

Leaving 1/14/19

Armageddon

Leaving 1/18/19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 1/19/19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring