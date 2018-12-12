Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in January

by      December 12, 2018

0

the-godfather

If you count on Netflix to serve as your film library, you have to roll with the punches of losing titles. It happens every month, and January 2018 is losing some big ones. While they might return at a later date, you never know with the licensing agreements, so if there’s something you really love, you should seek it out on DVD or Blu-ray to make sure it’s yours.

Major films leaving the service in January include Blade II, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Face/Off, Friday Night Lights, Interview with the Vampire, Love Actually, Marie Antoinette, all the Sharknado movies, The Godfather trilogy, The Green Mile, The Iron Giant, The Shining, It Follows, Armageddon, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Check out a full list below of the films leaving Netflix in January.

Leaving 1/1/19

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

blade-2

Image via New Line Cinema

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

godfather-part-2

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Leaving 1/4/19

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving 1/13/19

It Follows

Leaving 1/14/19

Armageddon

Leaving 1/18/19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 1/19/19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Related Content
Previous Article
Robert Sheehan on His 'Mortal Engines' Role and Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy'
Next Article
New, Full-Length ‘Captive State’ Trailer Imagines an Earth under Alien Rule
Tags

Latest News

Close