Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2019

Just as we get to celebrate a new crop of movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Netflix this July, we also have to lament the loss (temporarily or otherwise) of other titles that are leaving the streaming service next month. Sometimes this is the only place you’ll actually know what’s currently on Netflix since the streaming giant has so much content that it’s easy to miss some of it. The good news is that you still have time to watch some of the following titles before they’re gone this July.
Some of our favorite include the comedy pairing of the first two Austin Powers movies and the always-fun flicks in The Matrix and The Mummy franchises. If you’re looking to keep things light, other contemporary classic comedies like Bull Durham, Chasing Amy, Dumb and Dumber, and Wedding Crashers are leaving, too, so watch them (again) while you can. If you’re looking for more serious fare, there are award-worthy dramas like Blood Diamond, Doctor Zhivago, East of Eden, Pan’s Labyrinth, Punch-Drunk Love, and Silence of the Lambs. It’s also your last chance to watch Turner and Hooch for the moment, which you should, because it’s a great Tom Hanks flick with a 12/10 doggo bud.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this month, so get watching ASAP:
Leaving 7/1/19
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Bull Durham
- Chasing Amy
- Cool Hand Luke
- Definitely, Maybe
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb and Dumber
- East of Eden
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
- It Takes Two
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Monster-in-Law
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Boondock Saints
- The Interview
-
The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Terminator
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- The Wild Bunch
- Turner and Hooch
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
Leaving 7/2/19
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving 7/4/19
- The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving 7/9/19
- Lion
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving 7/12/19
- Gone Baby Gone
Leaving 7/14/19
- The Immigrant
Leaving 7/16/19
- American Gangster
Leaving 7/27/19
- Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 7/30/19
- Staten Island Summer