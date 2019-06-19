Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2019

0

Just as we get to celebrate a new crop of movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Netflix this July, we also have to lament the loss (temporarily or otherwise) of other titles that are leaving the streaming service next month. Sometimes this is the only place you’ll actually know what’s currently on Netflix since the streaming giant has so much content that it’s easy to miss some of it. The good news is that you still have time to watch some of the following titles before they’re gone this July.

Some of our favorite include the comedy pairing of the first two Austin Powers movies and the always-fun flicks in The Matrix and The Mummy franchises. If you’re looking to keep things light, other contemporary classic comedies like Bull Durham, Chasing Amy, Dumb and Dumber, and Wedding Crashers are leaving, too, so watch them (again) while you can. If you’re looking for more serious fare, there are award-worthy dramas like Blood Diamond, Doctor Zhivago, East of Eden, Pan’s Labyrinth, Punch-Drunk Love, and Silence of the Lambs. It’s also your last chance to watch Turner and Hooch for the moment, which you should, because it’s a great Tom Hanks flick with a 12/10 doggo bud.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this month, so get watching ASAP:

Leaving 7/1/19

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving 7/2/19

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving 7/4/19

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving 7/9/19

Lion

Leaving 7/10/19

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving 7/12/19

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving 7/14/19

The Immigrant

Leaving 7/16/19

American Gangster

Leaving 7/27/19

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 7/30/19