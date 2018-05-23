Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

Netflix has announced a slew of titles arriving next month, but that means that some titles are also leaving. The streaming service has announced a list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June including Men in Black, My Left Foot, The Young Victoria, Training Day, Super, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Captain America: Civil War.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in June below.
Leaving 6/1/18
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving 6/8/18
Grace of Monaco
Leaving 6/918
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving 6/10/18
Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving 6/15/18
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
Leaving 6/16/18
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
Leaving 6/18/18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/20/18
Cake
Leaving 6/21/18
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/22/18
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving 6/23/18
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving 6/25/18
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Leaving 6/26/18
Alpha and Omega
Leaving 6/29/18
Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving 6/30/18
On Golden Pond