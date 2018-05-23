Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

by      May 23, 2018

0

captain-america-civil-war

Netflix has announced a slew of titles arriving next month, but that means that some titles are also leaving. The streaming service has announced a list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June including Men in Black, My Left Foot, The Young Victoria, Training Day, Super, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Captain America: Civil War.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in June below.

men-in-black

Image via Sony Pictures

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

training-day-posterLeaving 6/2/18

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/918

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving 6/18/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

captain-america-civil-war-new-spider-man

Image via Marvel

Leaving 6/25/18

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18

On Golden Pond

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Terror' Season 2 Should Adapt One of These Bizarre, Historical Mysteries
Next Article
6 Things ‘The Flash’ Still Needs to Fix Before Season 5
Tags

Latest News