Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

Netflix has announced a slew of titles arriving next month, but that means that some titles are also leaving. The streaming service has announced a list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June including Men in Black, My Left Foot, The Young Victoria, Training Day, Super, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Captain America: Civil War.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in June below.

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates



8 Mile



Gridiron Gang



J. Edgar

Men in Black



My Left Foot



Neerja

Out of the Dark



Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie



The Brothers Grimm



The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria



Training Day

Untraceable



Vice



What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2/18

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/918

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

Drillbit Taylor



Naz & Maalik



The Giver



The Great Gatsby



Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of



Curious George



Super

Leaving 6/18/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18

On Golden Pond