Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2018

As a new month approaches, that means we have to say good-bye to movies that are streaming on Netflix. Some of these movies may return at a later date, and others might be gone for good. Either way, if you’ve had these movies sitting on your list for a while, you may want to move them to the top so you actually watch them. Notable titles leaving Netflix in May include Field of Dreams, GoodFellas, Ocean’s Eleven, The Hurt Locker, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Jungle Book. The service is also losing a whole heap of Disney Channel Original Movies, which will likely resurface once Disney launches its own streaming service.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving 5/2/18
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving 5/7/18
The Host
Leaving 5/12/18
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving 5/30/18
Disney’s The Jungle Book