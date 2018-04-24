Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2018

0

As a new month approaches, that means we have to say good-bye to movies that are streaming on Netflix. Some of these movies may return at a later date, and others might be gone for good. Either way, if you’ve had these movies sitting on your list for a while, you may want to move them to the top so you actually watch them. Notable titles leaving Netflix in May include Field of Dreams, GoodFellas, Ocean’s Eleven, The Hurt Locker, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Jungle Book. The service is also losing a whole heap of Disney Channel Original Movies, which will likely resurface once Disney launches its own streaming service.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:

Leaving 5/1/18

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving 5/2/18

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving 5/7/18

The Host

Leaving 5/12/18

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving 5/30/18

Disney’s The Jungle Book