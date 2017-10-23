Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2017

0

A new month is almost upon us, which means that while plenty of new titles will be coming to Netflix, we also have to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows. Some will return eventually and others will be gone for good, so if you’re dead set on watching some of this stuff, you’ll want to adjust your list accordingly. The big titles leaving in November include Hard Candy, Hugo, The Matrix Trilogy, Twilight, V for Vendetta, Heavyweights, Sky High, Goosebumps, and all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, which is moving to Hulu.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November. Anything you’re particularly bummed to see go? Sound off in the comments section.

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Leaving 11/8/17

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving 11/11/17

Goosebumps



Leaving 11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9



Leaving 11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving 11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up



Leaving 11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know



Leaving 11/22/17

The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17



Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/30/17

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

