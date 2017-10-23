Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2017

A new month is almost upon us, which means that while plenty of new titles will be coming to Netflix, we also have to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows. Some will return eventually and others will be gone for good, so if you’re dead set on watching some of this stuff, you’ll want to adjust your list accordingly. The big titles leaving in November include Hard Candy, Hugo, The Matrix Trilogy, Twilight, V for Vendetta, Heavyweights, Sky High, Goosebumps, and all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, which is moving to Hulu.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November. Anything you’re particularly bummed to see go? Sound off in the comments section.
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving 11/3/17
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving 11/5/17
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving 11/8/17
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving 11/11/17
Goosebumps
Leaving 11/13/17
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 11/15/17
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving 11/16/17
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving 11/17/17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving 11/22/17
The Warlords
Leaving 11/25/17
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 11/30/17
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler