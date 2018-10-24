Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2018

While Netflix continues to ramp up its insane amount of original content and acquisitions from all around the world, sometimes the streaming giant has to make room. With that in mind, we bring you the latest list of titles that are leaving the platform this coming November. The good news is that you still have a week before these movies and TV shows exit Netflix, but the bad news is that, if you wait too long, you’ll have to seek elsewhere to find them … or just wait until they’re back in the rotation in a few months’ time.
Luckily, there’s not too much that’s leaving Netflix this time around. And some of the titles that are leaving are ones I never knew existed in the first place, or at the very least had no idea they were floating around in Netflix’s catalog. So while classics like Amelie, Jurassic Park, Steel Magnolias, and Guillermo del Toro‘s underrated Hellboy II: The Golden Army are heading out, I don’t think too many people will miss Jurassic Park III, Smokin’ Aces 2, or Cruel Intentions 3. And while the first three installments of The Land Before Time may be leaving Netflix, rest assured that the other three million sequels in the prehistoric animated family film franchise are still available elsewhere.
Here’s a handy guide to what’s leaving and when:
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
Leaving 11/12/18
- Anna Karenina
Leaving 11/16/18
- Paddington
Leaving 11/17/18
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5