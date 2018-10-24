Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2018

0

While Netflix continues to ramp up its insane amount of original content and acquisitions from all around the world, sometimes the streaming giant has to make room. With that in mind, we bring you the latest list of titles that are leaving the platform this coming November. The good news is that you still have a week before these movies and TV shows exit Netflix, but the bad news is that, if you wait too long, you’ll have to seek elsewhere to find them … or just wait until they’re back in the rotation in a few months’ time.

Luckily, there’s not too much that’s leaving Netflix this time around. And some of the titles that are leaving are ones I never knew existed in the first place, or at the very least had no idea they were floating around in Netflix’s catalog. So while classics like Amelie, Jurassic Park, Steel Magnolias, and Guillermo del Toro‘s underrated Hellboy II: The Golden Army are heading out, I don’t think too many people will miss Jurassic Park III, Smokin’ Aces 2, or Cruel Intentions 3. And while the first three installments of The Land Before Time may be leaving Netflix, rest assured that the other three million sequels in the prehistoric animated family film franchise are still available elsewhere.

Here’s a handy guide to what’s leaving and when:

Leaving 11/1/18

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Leaving 11/12/18

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18

Paddington

Leaving 11/17/18