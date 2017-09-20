Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2017

0

It’s time to see what you need to feverishly binge-watch on Netflix before it leaves the streaming service next month. Yes indeed, while Netflix has announced a slew of exciting titles available to stream in October, the streaming service is also pulling a number of noteworthy films and shows as their licenses expire. Most notably, 30 Rock—one of the best sitcoms of all time—is leaving Netflix starting October 1st, as is Friday Night Lights, one of the best drama series of all time. It’s a bummer to be sure, but all the more reason to keep physical media alive. Both shows are available on DVD right now—get on it!

Other TV series leaving Netflix in October include Louie, The Wonder Years, Prison Break, One Tree Hill, Malcolm in the Middle, and seasons 9 through 14 of Family Guy. As Netflix continues to funnel money into original properties, it seems as though more and more library titles are departing. They used to renew pretty much every TV license, but now it seems we’re getting a pretty big exodus in October.

On the feature film side, The Shining is going bye-bye just in time for Halloween, as is David Lynch’s masterful Mullholland Dr., Hellboy, and the Coen Brothers classic Barton Fink.

Check out the full list of departing titles below.

Leaving 10/1/17

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5