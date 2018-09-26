Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2018

0

A new month is almost here, which means while Netflix is adding plenty of new stuff (especially content it owns and won’t have to worry about losing the licensing rights to), the streaming service is also saying goodbye to a handful of titles. Notable titles leaving Netflix in October include Adventureland, Akira, Bad Boys, Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, Freaks and Geeks, Inside Man, Let Me In, Trading Places, The BFG, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Babadook, Big Eyes, and Queen of Katwe. The good news is that you still have until Monday to catch up on the titles below if you’ve had them languishing in your list for months on end. If you only have a little time to check out any of these titles, I recommend (if you haven’t seen them already) giving Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, and The BFG a spin. The BFG obviously isn’t as good as those other two, but it’s an underrated Spielberg movie that most people didn’t see.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month below:

Leaving 10/1/18

21



Adventureland



Akira



Bad Boys



Boogie Nights



Cinderella Man



Curse of Chucky



Eyes Wide Shut



Freaks and Geeks: Season 1



Full Metal Jacket



Guess Who



Inside Man



Let Me In



Life Is Beautiful



Menace II Society



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Sin City



Stealth



The Adventures of Tintin



The Clan



The Family Man



The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence



The Lost Boys



The Rugrats Movie



Trading Places



White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Leaving 10/6/18

The BFG

Leaving 10/8/18

90210: Seasons 1-5



Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving 10/10/18

Leap Year

Leaving 10/13/18

The Nut Job

Leaving 10/14/18

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Leaving 10/17/18

Donnie Darko

Leaving 10/22/18

The Secret Life of Pets

Leaving 10/24/18

V/H/S/2

Leaving 10/25/18

Big Eyes



Queen of Katwe

Leaving 10/26/18

Southside with You

Leaving 10/28/18

Bridget Jones’s Baby