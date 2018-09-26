Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2018

A new month is almost here, which means while Netflix is adding plenty of new stuff (especially content it owns and won’t have to worry about losing the licensing rights to), the streaming service is also saying goodbye to a handful of titles. Notable titles leaving Netflix in October include Adventureland, Akira, Bad Boys, Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, Freaks and Geeks, Inside Man, Let Me In, Trading Places, The BFG, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Babadook, Big Eyes, and Queen of Katwe. The good news is that you still have until Monday to catch up on the titles below if you’ve had them languishing in your list for months on end. If you only have a little time to check out any of these titles, I recommend (if you haven’t seen them already) giving Boogie Nights, Eyes Wide Shut, and The BFG a spin. The BFG obviously isn’t as good as those other two, but it’s an underrated Spielberg movie that most people didn’t see.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month below:
Leaving 10/1/18
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 10/2/18
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Leaving 10/6/18
The BFG
Leaving 10/8/18
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Leaving 10/10/18
Leap Year
Leaving 10/13/18
The Nut Job
Leaving 10/14/18
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Leaving 10/17/18
Donnie Darko
Leaving 10/22/18
The Secret Life of Pets
Leaving 10/24/18
V/H/S/2
Leaving 10/25/18
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Leaving 10/26/18
Southside with You
Leaving 10/28/18
Bridget Jones’s Baby