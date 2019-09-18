Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2019

Netflix has announced the list of movies and TV shows that will be departing the streaming service next month, and as usual, there are some great gems you should prioritize watching before October 2019. Steven Spielberg’s underrated A. I. Artificial Intelligence is gone starting October 1st, as are classics like All the President’s Men, Bonnie and Clyde, Platoon and Cabaret. And if you planned on adding Casper to your Halloween-prep rotation, you might wanna get on that sooner rather than later.
In terms of TV, Sword Art Online II: Season 1 departs on October 9th, but curiously The Fall: Series 1 is leaving Netflix on October 29th. The British series stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan and revolves around the hunt for a serial killer, but the show’s third season was presented as “A Netflix Series.” So will an incomplete picture of the show be available on Netflix, or will the subsequent seasons follow? Regardless, it’s well worth checking out, so do so before the end of next month!
Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in October 2019 below, and to find out what’s new to Netflix next month, check out that list right here.
Leaving 10/1/19
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving 10/5/19
- Despicable Me 3
Leaving 10/7/19
- David Blaine: What Is Magic?
- Scream 4
Leaving 10/9/19
- Little Witch Academia
- Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
- Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving 10/15/19
- El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving 10/20/19
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving 10/25/19
- The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving 10/29/19
- The Fall: Series 1
- The Imitation Game