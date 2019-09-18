Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2019

0

Netflix has announced the list of movies and TV shows that will be departing the streaming service next month, and as usual, there are some great gems you should prioritize watching before October 2019. Steven Spielberg’s underrated A. I. Artificial Intelligence is gone starting October 1st, as are classics like All the President’s Men, Bonnie and Clyde, Platoon and Cabaret. And if you planned on adding Casper to your Halloween-prep rotation, you might wanna get on that sooner rather than later.

In terms of TV, Sword Art Online II: Season 1 departs on October 9th, but curiously The Fall: Series 1 is leaving Netflix on October 29th. The British series stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan and revolves around the hunt for a serial killer, but the show’s third season was presented as “A Netflix Series.” So will an incomplete picture of the show be available on Netflix, or will the subsequent seasons follow? Regardless, it’s well worth checking out, so do so before the end of next month!

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in October 2019 below, and to find out what’s new to Netflix next month, check out that list right here.

Leaving 10/1/19

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving 10/5/19

Despicable Me 3

Leaving 10/7/19

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving 10/9/19

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving 10/15/19

El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving 10/20/19

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving 10/25/19

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving 10/29/19