Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2017

Netflix recently announced titles they’ll be adding in September 2017, but that also means we must say goodbye to some titles, and you need to remember that there’s no substitute for having a solid DVD/Blu-ray collection where you can just watch these movies anytime you want. But if you’ve been relying on Netflix for your movie-watching needs, you may want to push some titles to the top of your list including Frailty, Scream, Lilo & Stitch, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Philomena. Perhaps the most surprising departure are two LEGO Ninjago DTV movies that may have gotten a lot more attention after the release of The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which hits on September 22nd.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below and make your plans accordingly.

Leaving 9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving 9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving 9/4/17

The A-List