LeBron James May Star in New Comedy Project for Paramount Players

NBA star LeBron James just signed a historic deal with Los Angeles Lakers (that being a 4-year, $154 million contract — one of the biggest in sports history), but he’s also working on other ambitions off the court. According to Variety, James and screenwriter Steve Mallory (The Boss), along with James’ production banner SpringHill Entertainment, have sold a comedy pitch to Paramount Players, with James potentially starring.

James has appeared on the big screen before, playing himself in the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck. Though there’s no info on the new, untitled comedy as of yet, if it’s being developed specifically for James then it could be the right vehicle to see him spread his acting wings a bit. James has also been busy behind the scenes, selling the spec Hustle to Legendary Entertainment, which has made him a member of the Producers Guild. As Variety also points out, James is also a producer on New Line’s House Party remake, and on the Octavia Spencer-led limited series On Her Own Ground from Netfilx.

Let us not forget that James has also signed on to star in Space Jam 2, with Justin Lin directing. A year ago, Lin seemed hesitant over the idea that the sequel could happen any time soon, but rumors have abounded since James signed with Lakers because, clearly, it’s all fated now! There has been speculation that a Space Jam 2 trailer could drop this summer, or very soon, although it’s all guesswork at this point.

