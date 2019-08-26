Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky on ‘Good Boys’, the Ending, and Casting their Leads

0

–

With the extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.

During the interview, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky talked about why they made a big change to the script after the first day of filming, what it was like filming the kissing scene, how they decided on the end of the film, the challenges of making a movie when the leads can only work eight hours a day, the hardest sequel to put together with the restrictions they had, casting their leads, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky:

What TV show would they like to guest write/direct?

What movie have they seen the most?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

Favorite ride at Disneyland?

Do they collect anything?

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

How did they break into the industry?

Do they have a lot of unproduced scripts?

What’s the one unproduced script they have they wish they could make?

How did Good Boys first get started?

How did the script change during production?

The challenges of making the movie when the leads can only work eight hours a day.

Did they ever get to do a lot of takes?

What was the hardest sequel to put together with the restrictions they had?

How they decided on the ending of the film.

Casting the three leads in the film.

What was it like filming the kissing scene?

Here’s the official synopsis for Good Boys: