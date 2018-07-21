‘Legacies’ Trailer Reveals ‘The Originals’ Spinoff

0

The CW is heading back to Mystic Falls in its spinoff Legacies, which stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus and Hayley from The Originals, who themselves originated on The Vampire Diaries. Both the character of Hope and the show itself come from a long line of supernatural stories, but Legacies will go back to The Vampire Diaries‘ original high school setting — although this one focuses on gifted teens as they come to terms with their powers, and whether they will choose to take a path of good or evil. With a hint of X-Men sensibilities, that will happen at the Salvatore Boarding School for the young and gifted, also bringing in Vampire Diaries alumnus Alaric (Matt Davis), as well as and Caroline/Jo’s daughters Lizzie and Josie.

Legacies also stars Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Aria Shaghasemi; the series will debut Thursday, October 25th at 9 p.m. on The CW. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: