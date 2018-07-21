‘Legacies’ Trailer Reveals ‘The Originals’ Spinoff

The CW is heading back to Mystic Falls in its spinoff Legacies, which stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus and Hayley from The Originals, who themselves originated on The Vampire Diaries. Both the character of Hope and the show itself come from a long line of supernatural stories, but Legacies will go back to The Vampire Diaries‘ original high school setting — although this one focuses on gifted teens as they come to terms with their powers, and whether they will choose to take a path of good or evil. With a hint of X-Men sensibilities, that will happen at the Salvatore Boarding School for the young and gifted, also bringing in Vampire Diaries alumnus Alaric (Matt Davis), as well as and Caroline/Jo’s daughters Lizzie and Josie.
Legacies also stars Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Aria Shaghasemi; the series will debut Thursday, October 25th at 9 p.m. on The CW. Check out the trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for the series:
For the last decade, the iconic heroes and villains of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals have captivated audiences worldwide. They left an enduring legacy of love and family in their wake, which continues in LEGACIES, a thrilling new drama that tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. It’s here that Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults — including political scion MG and the mysterious Landon Kirby — come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be? As they fight to protect their secret, their town of Mystic Falls and eventually the world, they will have to rely on ancient folklore and tales to learn how to battle their far-reaching enemies. LEGACIES stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Aria Shaghasemi, with Matt Davis. LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Brett Matthews (“The Vampire Diaries”), Leslie Morgenstein (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars”) and Gina Girolamo (“The Originals”).