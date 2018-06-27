Facebook Messenger

Exclusive ‘Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter’ Trailer: Josh Brolin Leads Netflix Father-Son Comedy

June 27, 2018

0

the-legacy-of-a-whitetail-deer-hunter-slice

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut the first trailer for filmmaker Jody Hill’s (Observe and Report) new film The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. The comedy stars Josh Brolin as a celebrity hunter who brings his estranged son (Montana Jordan) and trusted cameraman (Danny McBride) on a hunting and bonding weekend that will form the bones of a new special he’s producing. But as mishaps and hard truths ensue, the film morphs into a heartfelt father-son story while maintaining the particular sense of humor that’s made Hill’s previous work so successful.

Hill co-wrote the screenplay with McBride and John Carcieri, his partners on the excellent HBO shows Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, and Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is a great showcase for the trio’s talents to balance hilarious comedy with the genuinely heartfelt drama of a father-son story.

Check out the Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter trailer below. The film also stars Carrie Coon and Scoot McNairy and premieres on Netflix on July 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter:

Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin), famous for hunting whitetail deer, plans a special episode of his hunting show around a bonding weekend with his estranged son, Jaden (Montana Jordan). With trusted – but hapless – cameraman and friend Don (Danny McBride) in tow, Buck sets out for what soon becomes an unexpectedly epic adventure of father-son reconnection in the great outdoors.

