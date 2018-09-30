Collider Kids Exclusive: Meet the Fire Goddess in Our Clip from ‘Legend of Hallowaiian’

0

October is right around the corner, bringing with it all sorts of Fall festivities that ultimately culminate in holidays like Day of the Dead and Halloween. But this holiday season will bring a different sort of mischievous adventure to the Big Island of Hawai’i in DIRECTV’s Legend of Hallowaiian. We’re pleased to bring you an early look at the new animated feature, courtesy of an exclusive clip. Featuring Vanessa Williams as the Fire Goddess, this clip sees the fiery island deity helping Kai and his friends defend their home against the evil demon Pineapple Head.

Directed by Sean Patrick O’Reilly and written by David Swift, Scott Owen and Stephen Meier, Legend of Hallowaiian also stars Noah Schnapp (Kai), Tia Carrere (Nana), Mark Dacascos (Pono), Teilor Grubbs (Leilani), Kiefer O’Reilly (Eddie), and Mark Hamill (Officer Duke). Erick Dickens and Page Feldman produced the PG-rated family-friendly picture, available now exclusively on DIRECTV and in select theaters through Viva Pictures and On Demand this October 18th.

Check out our exclusive clip below:

And if that clip has you interested in seeing more, be sure to check out the full trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Legend of Hallowaiian: