Legendary CEO Thomas Tull, Who Pushed for ‘Pacific Rim’ and ‘Godzilla’, Resigns

Legendary Pictures, like any major production company, has had its share of hits and misses, but its remarkable to see what an impact it’s had in the realm of genre movies. Its first picture was Batman Begins and it wisely got in on the ground floor of the some of the biggest franchise of the 21st century.

Part of the success comes from the vision of CEO Thomas Tull, who founded in the company in 2000. However, after selling to China’s Dalian Wanda Group for a reported $3.5 billion in early 2016, Tull is now stepping down from the studio. While he had retained his title of CEO following the sale, THR reports that “Wanda became frustrated with his management and recent projects such as The Great Wall and the currently-shooting Pacific Rim 2.”

Tull was more involved than most studio CEOs going so far as to form the story for The Great Wall with screenwriter Max Brooks and personally push for Godzilla and Pacific Rim simply because he was a fan of the material. According to a press release, while Tull will move on to other business endeavors, he will remain a producer on the monsterverse (i.e. Kong: Skull Island, the Godzilla sequels, and Kong vs. Godzilla) as well as the new adaptation of Dune.

