Legendary Lands Intriguing Superhero Heist Project from ‘Bad Day for the Cut’ Filmmakers

Not all superhero movies have to paint the superheroes as the good guys. Legendary Pictures has closed a deal on an untitled heist project from Bad Day for the Cut filmmakers Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin that puts a fun twist on what we’ve come to expect from a “superhero movie.” The pitch subverts the genre as it revolves around a group of career criminals who stage a heist on the lair of a superhero, and then must escape with their lives when everything goes wrong. Baugh and Mullin will both produce the film, with Baugh directing.

The superhero genre isn’t going away anytime soon, but as films like Logan and Deadpool succeed wildly, studios are starting to look for ambitious ways to put a new spin on the idea of caped crusaders. This heist idea sounds right up that alley, and could certainly result in a fun and refreshing twist on two familiar genres.

Legendary is coming off the release of Pacific Rim: Uprising, as well as Skyscraper and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on which they partnered. The studio has a slew of big idea projects in the works, including Detective Pikachu and the sequels Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. This heist pitch is a bit lower in scale, but could pay off big time with the right cast and approach.

Baugh and Mullin co-wrote Bad Day for the Cut, which Baugh directed. That Northern Ireland-set gangster pic debuted at Sundance last year. Both Baugh and Mullin are represented by CAA and Worldview.