‘Legends of Tomorrow’ to Feature Young George Lucas

Legends of Tomorrow is the wackiest superhero series on air at the moment. Maybe Powerless will claim that title when it premieres, but the CW series will always have its Albert Einstein and Al Capone. Now, in an even wonkier turn described by executive producer Marc Guggenheim as “Flowers for Algernon with Ray and Nate,” the Legends will encounter a young George Lucas.

According to EW, Sweet/Vicious actor Matt Angel will portray Lucas in the winter premiere, titled “Raiders of the Lost Art.” (We probably should’ve put two and two together.) With Rip Hunter working as a director in Los Angeles in 1967, before Lucas made American Graffiti and Star Wars, Guggenheim said the episode will heavily affect Ray and Nate. During this time period, Lucas was making a series of short films that he once described as “experimental” “tone poems,” like the ones that made him fall in love with cinema in the first place.

Guggenheim explained:

Because of circumstances, the time aberration in episode 209 is George Lucas quits film school. As a result, he never makes Star Wars or Raiders of the Lost Ark. As a result, Ray, who became an engineer because of Star Wars, and Nate, who became a historian because of Raiders, slowly start to lose their brilliance, because those things that inspired them to become who they are didn’t exist…We were watching a cut of it, and I said to Greg [Berlanti] that 209 is either going to be the episode where we’ll say that the show found a new gear in terms of how zany it can be, or it’s the episode that’s going to get us all fired. It really is. You’re laughing out loud, I think with it, but it’s like, “Are we really doing this?” It’s the ’70s bar fight on steroids. The whole episode is that level of crazy.

A trailer for the episode, premiering January 24th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, has already been released, revealing the rest of the hour will be spent on the Legion of Doom. Watch below.