‘Legends of Tomorrow’ VFX Breakdown Shows How the Dominators Came to Life

Tis the long summer between new episodes of the CW’s superhero series, but though they are gone they are not forgotten. Deluxe’s Encore, the VFX team supervised by Armen Kevorkian, has released a new visual breakdown of their work on the Legends of Tomorrow segment of the four-way crossover last year that featured the villains The Dominators. Deluxe’s Encore also does work on the network’s other DC series, so this reel shows a number of characters from all of the Arrow-verse storylines.
It’s always amazing to me not only how much these guys can get done in a week (which is about how long production on each episode takes), but how the actors really do a good job of selling the effects before they can see them. Granted, huge hulking dudes dressed in grey bodysuits probably isn’t that hard to be terrified by, but there’s something to inherently silly about it when you see the “before” reels. The folks in the Arrow-verse always make me believe that they’re seeing what we’re seeing, which is an underrated talent.
Check out the VFX reel below, and let us know what surprised you the most to learn:
Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, October 10 on The CW. Check out the synopsis for the new season below (which includes some key new information):
After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.