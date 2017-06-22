‘Legends of Tomorrow’ VFX Breakdown Shows How the Dominators Came to Life

0

Tis the long summer between new episodes of the CW’s superhero series, but though they are gone they are not forgotten. Deluxe’s Encore, the VFX team supervised by Armen Kevorkian, has released a new visual breakdown of their work on the Legends of Tomorrow segment of the four-way crossover last year that featured the villains The Dominators. Deluxe’s Encore also does work on the network’s other DC series, so this reel shows a number of characters from all of the Arrow-verse storylines.

It’s always amazing to me not only how much these guys can get done in a week (which is about how long production on each episode takes), but how the actors really do a good job of selling the effects before they can see them. Granted, huge hulking dudes dressed in grey bodysuits probably isn’t that hard to be terrified by, but there’s something to inherently silly about it when you see the “before” reels. The folks in the Arrow-verse always make me believe that they’re seeing what we’re seeing, which is an underrated talent.

Check out the VFX reel below, and let us know what surprised you the most to learn:

Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, October 10 on The CW. Check out the synopsis for the new season below (which includes some key new information):