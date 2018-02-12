Watch the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Tease the Show’s Return Tonight

0

Legends of Tomorrow is back! And as a reminder, some of the cast have appeared in a short teaser video that gives a glimpse not only of the arrival of John Constantine (Matt Ryan), but the show’s new night and time. As we reported a few months ago, Legends of Tomorrow is taking over Supergirl‘s Monday night at 8 p.m. slot for the next nine weeks, concluding its third season before Supergirl returns and finishes up its third season as well. It’s a weird move (since the Supergirl break was clearly not planned from a narrative perspective), but I’m always happy to see the Legends back on my TV.

In addition to Constantine’s arrival, Legends Season 3 will also see Wally West joining the Waverider (something I’ve lobbied for a long time). Executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently gave a few hints about what these new characters will bring to the dynamics aboard the ship, as well as how and when (if not exactly why) Leo Snart may be departing for a final time — although that does not mean, Guggenheim assures, that Snart will leave because he dies. Hallelujah!

The new teaser for tonight’s episode is very brief, but it looks like there will be a lot of action (is that Zari turning on Constantine and Sara? Has she been possessed?) Check out the clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for “Daddy Darhkest”