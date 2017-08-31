New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Julius Caesar

0

Legends of Tomorrow stepped up in a big way in its second season, thanks largely to the sidelining of Rip Hunter (apologies to Arthur Darvill) and the inclusion of a badass trio of villains, the Legion of Doom. The show also rediscovered its silliness in the best possible way — Legends of Tomorrow is the most fun to watch when it’s having fun, and acknowledging what a bonkers premise drives this show. The interactions among the characters are what keep me watching, so when things get too serious or focused on plot points it can feel like a slog.

As for Season 3, it looks like the show has found its longevity in the fact that they Legends themselves broke time and need to fix it (which if you think about it, is kinda what they’ve always been doing). The new trailer isn’t as exciting as the Comic Con trailer, but it does have some pretty fun elements, including a run-in with Julius Caesar (and Mick is, predictably, not impressed).

Check out the new trailer below; Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW October 10th.

Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis: