New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Julius Caesar

Legends of Tomorrow stepped up in a big way in its second season, thanks largely to the sidelining of Rip Hunter (apologies to Arthur Darvill) and the inclusion of a badass trio of villains, the Legion of Doom. The show also rediscovered its silliness in the best possible way — Legends of Tomorrow is the most fun to watch when it’s having fun, and acknowledging what a bonkers premise drives this show. The interactions among the characters are what keep me watching, so when things get too serious or focused on plot points it can feel like a slog.
As for Season 3, it looks like the show has found its longevity in the fact that they Legends themselves broke time and need to fix it (which if you think about it, is kinda what they’ve always been doing). The new trailer isn’t as exciting as the Comic Con trailer, but it does have some pretty fun elements, including a run-in with Julius Caesar (and Mick is, predictably, not impressed).
Check out the new trailer below; Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW October 10th.
Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis:
After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.