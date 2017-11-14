Exclusive ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Clip Shows Jax and Stein Accidentally Swapping Bodies

0

First, let’s talk about how Legends of Tomorrow has quietly become the best show in The CW’s superhero lineup. As it embraces its crazy and gives us plenty of great character moments, the show has continued to improve with each season. Last year’s Legion of Doom created an effective villain for the Legends to face, and this season’s quest to fix time (which they broke, per usual) has led to some great and totally bonkers episodes. In the upcoming “Helen Hunt,” the group find Helen of Troy in 1930s Hollywood — as you do.

But even more delightful than that, in this upcoming episode we see Ray working on separating Firestorm, which backfires spectacularly into a Freaky Friday moment where Jax and Stein switch bodies. It doesn’t just happen for a minute, either … the error continues throughout the episode, which gives a Franz Drameh and Victor Garber an opportunity to really show off some comedic chops by imitating each other’s speech patterns and their character’s personality quirks. This is why I love this show.

Check out our exclusive clip below:

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesday nights on The CW; here’s the full synopsis for “Helen Hunt”: