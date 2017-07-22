‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Trailer Features Clowns, Dinosaurs, & Lots of Fun

0

So just as I’m fretting over the new, dark trailer for Supergirl Season 3 and worried about the show falling into the CW Season 3 curse, I have to say … Legends of Tomorrow doesn’t worry me. It’s had a different trajectory from the rest of the CW’s DC series, with a lackluster first season and a great second season (possibly even the best of all of the CW shows this year? Dare I say it?) Legends has succeeded on two major fronts: it created a great villain team-up in Season 2 with the Legion of Doom, and it remains just a really fun show to watch. Yes, it’s often silly — if nothing else, this trailer certainly proves that — and it’s not always great (apologies to Arthur Darvill, but Rip Hunter should probably take a permanent hike), but it’s become consistently entertaining, which is all I really ask.

The new trailer picks up right where Season 2 left off, with the Legends having “broken” time and needing to run around endlessly to fix it (i.e. seasons upon seasons worth of material). Why they end up at a circus I know not, but that’s how this show rolls. I mean, there are dinosaurs in a city in the open scene — it’s gonna be crazy.

Check out the trailer below (with a choice Victor Garber joke — he was in Titanic, if you recall!)



A few other announcements about Legends‘ third season were also made today, including the news that Wentworth Miller and Arthur Darvill will be returning as recurring guest stars, while Neal McDonough is back as a series regular. That latest piece of information is interesting, given the disillusion of the Legion of Doom last season. But Damien Darhk has been a good addition to the show, and put to better use than he was on Arrow, so I welcome it.

Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, October 10 on The CW. Check out the full synopsis for the new season below (which helps explain some of what the trailer showed). And, don’t miss new trailers for Arrow and The Flash as well!