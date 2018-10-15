‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Plans Its Own Crossover During “Elseworlds”

0

Though Legends of Tomorrow was not invited to this year’s Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds,” that hasn’t stopped the show from coming up with its own Crossover Week plans. While Legends has become the best of the Arrowverse series, they do have an exceptionally large cast that can unintentionally take over a crossover (though they were pivotal in both “Invasion!” and especially “Crisis on Earth X”). Not that that’s a bad thing necessarily, but since The CW is looking to launch a new character in Batwoman (played by Ruby Rose), who will have her own series next year, that might be a little too much going on. Maybe.

But nobody puts the Legends in a corner, so during the week when Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow will be busy with “Elseworlds,” Legends will also be up to something pretty big. As TV Line reports, Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu said that the show will be “crossing over with ourselves” in an episode that explores alternate time periods.

Legends star Caity Lotz followed-up by saying, “That particular episode is insane […] I think they wanted to do something special since we weren’t going to be doing the [‘Elseworlds’] crossovers.”

That episode will see “a lot of different sides of the Legends,” according to Lotz, which sounds like it could mean the Legends will be interacting with different iterations of themselves. In the past lore of the series that was a big no-no, but since the show has more or less gotten rid of all time-travel rules, it’s also gotten a lot more fun. Who doesn’t want to see what several different Mick Rorys might be like, for example?

Tala Ashe, who plays Zari, added: “I’ll just say it’s a lot of work for the people who are in those scenes! It’s fun.” And that’s what Legends is all about.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 premieres Monday, October 22nd on The CW.