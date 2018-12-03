Exclusive ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Clip Reveals a Hilarious New Demon in “Hello No, Dolly!”

0

Look, Legends of Tomorrow is the best show on television, and if you didn’t already know that you better start knowing it (and catch up). The excellent CW series, which manages to outdo itself with each new season, began as a hodgepodge of characters from Arrow and The Flash, but has since become its very own (and very excellent) show that is one of the smartest on TV. It’s so much fun, and it’s never afraid to mix things up and change its cast to best suit its narrative needs. And speaking of its cast, it also knows how to utilize the strengths of every single cast member to excellent effect. I really can’t praise it enough — it has it all!

In our exclusive clip of the upcoming Season 4 episode, “Hell No, Dolly!” we see Sara, Ava, Ray, and Mick fighting off a demon doll. It’s creepy, hilarious, and best of all look at Ray’s mustache!

The Chucky-inspired episode premieres tonight on The CW. Check out the clip in the player above, and below is the official synopsis for “Hell No, Dolly!”