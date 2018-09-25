First ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Images Preview “The Virgin Gary”

0

Fall TV can leave even the most seasoned critic a little jaded about the state of television (with a lot of questions of “do I still even enjoy this?”) But one show that I am unabashedly excited for is the return of Legends of Tomorrow, one of the absolute best on TV. Doubt me? Watch Season 3 and come prepared to fight the power of Beebo’s love. Legends of Tomorrow has bucked the typical CW superhero trend of a fantastic first season that tends to go downhill from there, and instead has gotten better with each passing season. It’s a show that isn’t afraid to make big changes to serve the story and its own entertainment value, becoming even sharper, smarter, funnier, and even more emotionally resonate as it has continued on.

The fourth season premiere is called “The Virgin Gary,” which already sets some pretty high expectations. We know from the synopsis (below) that the Waverider crew needs to go to Woodstock (I love how often this show travels to the 60s likely because of budget reasons — it’s part of its charm!) to take on a new magical threat brought to their attention by Constantine. But what about the Gary element? Well, my guess is that (1) someone or something is going to try and sacrifice Gary, (2) Gary gets laid at Woodstock, possibly mistaking an evil creature for a paramour, or (3) Gary ends up being some kind of sexual savant a la Podrick from Game of Thrones, and creates his own time anomaly because of how many women become obsessed with him. All are good options, and the reality is probably something I can’t even guess!

The series returns Monday, October 22nd on The CW. Check out the full episode synopsis below, along with all of the new images: