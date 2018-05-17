‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Will Tackle “Fugitive” Magical Creatures

0

For those of you who have been missing the Waverider crew on Legends of Tomorrow already (and you should — it’s third season may be one of the best things on TV this year), here’s a new tidbit to get you excited for the upcoming season. In a press release for its fall schedule, the CW included synopses for all of its new and returning series. Most are pretty generic (“Barry Allen was just a simple CSI …”), but the synopsis for the upcoming season of Legends of Tomorrow was actually new and incredibly informative.

We knew that Matt Ryan would be joining the series as a regular going into Season 4, with John Constantine helping the legends out with some magical misfits. But it looks like the entire new season is going to pivot into the realm of magical creatures, which is a great idea. Legends works best when it embraces a procedural format that sends its exceptionally likable cast of CW superhero series misfits into all kinds of crazy scenarios. Season 3 leaned into this so wonderfully that not only did we get some great anomalies like Julius Caesar in Aruba, but we saw Gorilla Grodd fighting a young Barack Obama.

Magic doesn’t work very well on the other superhero series, but when you have a ship that can travel through space and time at will, you have to up the stakes beyond “someone with a nuke is trying to destroy the world” (which is what The Flash keeps reverting to). It keeps things fresh, and from the sounds of it, delightful. Check out the full synopsis below:

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives” – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track.

Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It’s the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness! Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

Legends of Tomorrow is set to return to The CW on Monday nights this fall, starting in October.