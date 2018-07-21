‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Trailer Opens the Door to the Demon World

0

Legends of Tomorrow has bucked the trend of its DCTV brethren on The CW by getting better and better with each passing season, which has me very excited for what Season 4 might have in store for us. For one thing, the Legends will be battling “magical fugitives,” with the help of now series-regular Matt Ryan and John Constantine (and minus Wally West). What that really means is that all of their tech and time-traveling may not matter as much as it does against traditional villains. As Season 3 also showed us, the series isn’t afraid to lean a little bit into horror. It’s one of the (many) reasons why it’s one of the best shows on television.

Check out the new trailer below:

Legends of Tomorrow returns Mondays this fall on The CW; here’s the synopsis for the upcoming season: