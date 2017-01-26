‘Legion’: Dan Stevens’ Imagination Runs Wild in 5 New Promos

0

Showrunner Noah Hawley didn’t tackle Legion like any other superhero TV show we’ve seen, which is why it doesn’t look like anything we’ve seen. The line between reality and hallucination doesn’t present itself right away, leaving viewers to wonder whether Dan Stevens’ David Haller is truly losing his mind or letting his mind get the best of him. X-Men fans already know the answer to that (he’s one of the most powerful psychic mutants in the world), but the puzzle is played up in a series of new promos for the forthcoming FX series.

“Does your imagination sometimes take over? Are you sure it’s your imagination?” “If you have power over things and can control things with your mind, then why don’t you have the power to control your mind? Does your mind have a mind of its own?” We still don’t have answers to these questions, but it keeps with that secretive nature surrounding Legion.

During the panel at New York Comic Con last year, Hawley, the producers, and the cast all kept hush on the bigger reveals coming at a later time. Those in attendance even got to see the first half-hour of the pilot episode, reinforcing the series’ uniqueness among the comic book TV genre, while teasing a major bombshell. Much like these new promos, it’s up to us to decipher the clues.

This tale of Haller will see him bouncing in and out psychiatric hospitals as a diagnosed schizophrenic, but he soon has to face the reality of his chaotic and psychotropic mutant abilities. Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Katie Aselton, Hamish Linklater, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, and Bill Irwin also star.

Legion will premiere on FX this February 8th. Watch the promos below: