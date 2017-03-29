‘Legion’: Noah Hawley and Dan Stevens Unpack the Finale, Tease Season 2

0

Legion capped off its inaugural season as not just the most fascinating and bombastic Marvel series on TV, but as a series that didn’t ever really feel like a Marvel or superhero series at all. The show’s unique take on the mutant powers of David Haller (Dan Stevens) through the lens of mental illness was an incredible visual journey that was always entirely unpredictable. Before the finale, we got a chance to speak on a conference call with Noah Hawley and Dan Stevens about this first season, the finale, some of those X-Men connections, Season 2, and more. As Stevens said regarding the finale, “I hope some of the questions have been answered, but certainly not all of them!” No, they definitely have not all been answered — but below are a few more clues about this season as well as what’s to come: