‘Legion’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set for Spring

0

Last year, Noah Hawley introduced us to a new kind of superhero in FX’s Legion. While David Haller (Dan Stevens) is technically (per the comics) the son of Professor Xavier, Legion in no way seems connected to any X-Men universe we know in television or movies so far. There’s also a possibility that in Season 2 the show may introduce someone else as David’s father, completely ignoring the comics. But the most fascinating thing is that it doesn’t matter — Legion is the rare “superhero” show that isn’t interested in superheroics or comic pedigree. Most of the first season takes place in David’s mind (or maybe it doesn’t, which is part of the fun). What matters is that ultimately, Hawley created a complex, visually stunning series that doesn’t want you to figure it out so much as experience it.

As FX announced today, we’ll soon be able to experience some new episodes, as Legion Season 2’s premiere date has been set for Tuesday, April 3rd at 10 p.m.

March and April have really become the “Prestige TV season,” away from the glut of fall broadcast premieres, but still in time to be eligible for Emmys. Whether or not the Emmys pay attention to Legion, you should — it’s an incredibly bold and unique series, though admittedly not everyone’s cup of tea (for one, it’s often a horror series more than anything).

For a full list of premiere dates, check out our TV Premiere Calendar. If you forgot where things left off in Legion, here’s a helpful reminder — it’s a lot to take in:

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of “David Haller” (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.