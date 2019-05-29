New ‘Legion’ Teaser Reveals the X-Men Connection You’ve Been Waiting For

0

The third and final season of Legion, Noah Hawley‘s mind-bending TV series creation inspired by Marvel Comics’ X-Men universe, is almost upon us. Now’s as good a time as any to watch the previous two seasons to try to figure out just what happened in those episodes before more installments arrive to throw a wrench in the works again. But one thing seems to be certain: Season 3 will pay off with a mighty big connection to the greater X-Men universe.

As was previously teased in a trailer for the series’ return, we now get a longer shot of Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as Charles Xavier. Spoilers here for those who aren’t in the know but Xavier is the father of the series’ telepathic protagonist David Haller (Dan Stevens), creator of the telepathic-extender Cerebro, and future X-Men leader as Professor X.That will likely come as a shock to a lot of folks who are watching Legion for the first time without any comics background. How it all plays out is anyone’s guess.

Starring Dan Stevens as telepathic protagonist David Haller, who recruits a time-traveling mutant named Switch (Lauren Tsai), and returning players Rachel Keller and Navid Negahban with Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, and Jeremie Harris—Legion returns to start its final season on FX on Monday, June 24th.

Check out the new teaser below, followed by a trio of teasers you might have missed:

He watched. He found. He possessed. Experience Legion’s final reality 6/24 on FX.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Legion follows the story of “David Haller,” a man who discovered he might be the most powerful mutant in the world. With help from a team of specialists, David learned he’d been haunted by a malicious parasite. Now at odds with everyone he once considered his friends, David enlists the help of a young mutant whose secret ability is the key to his plans to repair the damage he caused.

How far will he go?

His thoughts are magic…

Whatever we do, she can undo.

