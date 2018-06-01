‘Legion’ Renewed for Season 3 by FX

0

The psychedelics will continue for a third season, as FX announced today that the drama series Legion has been renewed for Season 3. While technically an X-Men adaptation, creator and executive producer Noah Hawley has used the Marvel comics as a jumping off point, instead crafting something more in line with Twin Peaks. The series stars Dan Stevens as David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he’s actually the most powerful mutant in the world.

In a statement, FX Networks and FX Productions president of original programming Eric Schrier had this to say:

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

It’s unclear when Legion Season 3 will air, as Hawley will be busy this summer directing his first-ever feature film, Pale Blue Dot. That sci-fi movie has Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm onboard to star, but one imagines Hawley will be back to steer Legion Season 3 after the film is completed. There’s also the prospect of more Fargo, which Hawley also showruns and which is due to air in 2019. The plan, last we heard, was to shoot Pale Blue Dot, then Fargo Season 4, then potentially Legion Season 3, so this superhero series may not return until late 2019 or sometime in 2020 given Hawley’s busy schedule.

The show doesn’t get the highest ratings, and Season 2 has been down from Season 1’s performance, but it does make FX stand out. Moreover, with The Americans now over for good and Ryan Murphy jumping ship for Netflix, it’s smart of them to keep Hawley happy and in their fold.

There are two episodes left in Legion‘s second season, as the episode order was increased to 11 midway through the season.

