Watch: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Featurette Gives the Vigilante the Spotlight

Just as Deadpool’s marketing campaign maintained the essence of the Merc with the Mouth by breaking the fourth wall, channeling Viagra ads, and the like, The LEGO Batman Movie is doing the same with its mini Dark Knight. After a Chevrolet ad pegged to the film featured “real LEGO mini-figures, not actors,” a new movie featurette highlights interviews with the characters themselves instead of the voice cast.

If you want to hear what the Will Arnett-voiced Batman thinks about the fact that he’s getting his own movie, look no further than this four-minute video. “It seemed clear that the world needed more of me,” he says before his adopted son, Robin (Michael Cera), skips into the scene to interrupt his “padre” with hugs.

Also getting the interview treatment are Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes), and the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). It also offers one of the rare moments of Jenny Slate voicing Harley Quinn (on skates, no less).

Watch the featurette below, via Fandango and MovieClips:

While The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller aren’t helming the film — after all they have the Han Solo prequel, the animated Spider-Man movie about Miles Morales, and The LEGO Movie 2 to worry about — they did return as producers. Chris McKay is at the helm this time in a story about Batman experiencing the limits of his lonely existence. When the Joker attempts a hostile takeover of Gotham, the Caped Crusader is going to have to put aside his ego and assemble a “Bat-family” of heroes to take him on.

As posters and trailers teased, there are plenty more villains to look forward to.

The LEGO Batman Movie hits theaters on February 10th. Here’s the official plot synopsis: