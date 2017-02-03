Full Voice Cast for ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ Includes Some Big Surprises

0

The LEGO Batman Movie is only a week away, and Warner Bros. has done a good job of keeping a lid on most of the voice casting. So far we knew that Will Arnett was Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michael Cera was Robin/Dick Grayson, Rosario Dawson was Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Ralph Fiennes was Alfred, Zach Galifianakis was Joker, Mariah Carey was the Mayor, and Jenny Slate was Harley Quinn.

But the film has a much larger cast than those six characters, and now we know the full voice cast for the film. As you’ve seen from the trailers, Joker and Harley Quinn aren’t the only villains Batman will be fighting against (he likes to fight around). The cast list reveals that Conan O’Brien is voicing The Riddler, Jason Mantzoukas is Scarecrow, Doug Benson is Bane, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman, Kate Micucci is Clayface, and Riki Lindhome is Poison Ivy. Additionally, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are returning to voice Superman and Green Lantern, respectively with Adam Devine on board to voice The Flash.

However, there are also some unexpected characters entering the Batman universe. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The cast list reveals that the film contains “The Ubers”, characters from outside the Batman universe. The film will also include Voldemort (voiced by Eddie Izzard), King Kong (voiced by Seth Green), Sauron (voiced by Jemaine Clement), and a character named “Phyllis” (voiced by Ellie Kemper). It’s unclear how these characters will factor into the plot, and it’s possible that The LEGO Batman Movie could pull a move like The LEGO Movie where we head into the real world and that’s how the crossover happens. Or, as The LEGO Movie has already established, worlds can intersect, and that’s how the “ubers” come into play.

The LEGO Batman Movie opens on Friday.

Here’s the official synopsis: