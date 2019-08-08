LEGO ‘Friends: The TV Series’ Set Will Be There for You Next Month

0

Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the show has had remarkable staying power thanks to its presence on Netflix and syndication. Although some of the show has aged better than other aspects (Ross is a sociopath with anger issues, and there’s way too much gay panic), Friends remains endearing and now it’s getting the LEGO treatment. Next month, the LEGO Ideas line will release a Friends set of Central Perk. Per the press release:

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, the legendary American TV sitcom, with this highly collectible LEGO® Ideas 21319 CENTRAL PERK set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play. And check out the stage where Phoebe performed her songs on guitar (and where Ross once played his keyboard and everyone except Phoebe thought he was terrible). The 7 new-for-September-2019 LEGO toy minifigures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and CENTRAL PERK’s long-suffering manager Gunther each come with accessories to role-play famously hilarious scenes. An ideal Friends-themed gift for your own friends and family who love the TV show, this hot toy is great for play and will grab attention when displayed in any room.

Also, at only $60 for a set that has over 1,000 pieces, that’s a pretty good deal, especially when you get the Central Perk set and the main cast members plus Gunther! It’s a very cute set, and as a Friends and a LEGO fan, I’m probably going to have to add this one to my collection.

Check out images of the set below. The set will retail for $59.99 in the U.S. and will be available starting September 1st.