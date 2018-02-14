LEGO Unveils Their Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

0

Since it turns out that Solo: A Star Wars Story is definitely a real movie and one that’s coming out in May, we’ve now got our first look at one of the highly anticipated LEGO sets from the Han Solo movie. LEGO has unveiled the “Kessel Run Millennium Falcon” which contains 1,414 piece and will retail for $169.99. Obviously, it looks a bit different from previous Millennium Falcons since it’s all new and shiny. Here’s the product description:

Outsmart the villainous overseers and escape the Kessel Mines aboard the amazing Millennium Falcon! Pull amazing maneuvers from the cockpit. Jump in the laser turrets and fire back at pursuing craft. Then check the hyperdrive and get ready to jump to safety! After all that excitement, kick back with Han and his friends with a drink from the bar, while you let Chewbacca win at Dejarik. Then it’s off to bed for a well-earned snooze in the bunk aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy!

The new set will come with figures for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, a Kessel droid, and two additional characters.

Check out images of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon below. The set, along with others for Solo, will be released in April. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.